Two suspects arrested in Aggravated Robbery

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police has arrested two people suspected of Aggravated Robbery.

Officers responded to this robbery at the Lucky Treasures Game Room on November 17th, located at 4302 E. Rancier Avenue. The victim reported an unknown man entered the business wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, with the hood over his head and a mask over his face.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify two suspects – with one being the getaway driver. The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and complaints were returned, charging 40-year-old Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho and 31-year-old Courtney Michelle Maldonado with Aggravated Robbery.

On Monday, November 30, Camacho and Maldonado were found and arrested without incident. Both are currently in the Bell County Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department