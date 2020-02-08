Two Suspects arrested in early morning incident.

Arielle Brenna Shaver, 28

Keith Cornell Pullin, 23

College Station,Texas- Two suspects were arrested early this morning on multiple charges, including evading arrest and assaulting a public servant.

At around 8:00 this morning, College Station Police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Anderson Street in an attempt to locate a man, Keith Cornell Pullin, who was believed to be hiding in the apartment and was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Pullin’s girlfriend, Arielle Brenna Shaver, was hiding Pullin behind the air conditioning unit.

Both individuals were taken into custody, but not before Pullin was able to escape custody briefly by removing his seatbelt, moving his hands to in front of his body, and kicking the steel framed plexiglass window of the patrol unit so hard that it was heavily damaged and bent. When the patrol officer tried to get Pullin under control, Pullin attacked the officer, punching, kicking, and tackling him, before running away. The officer was injured but gave chase and was able to get Pullin back into custody after a short time. Pullin continued to resist being transported even after leg restraints were placed on him by multiple officers.

Pullin has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant, Escape Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport. He is also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Illinois for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Shaver was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.