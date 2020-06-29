Two suspects in custody after shooting into woman’s vehicle in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- Two suspects are in custody after a Saturday night shooting in Temple.

The incident occurred at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Avenue P.

The victim was driving to her home around 11:15 p.m. when she saw a man and woman in a dark Chevy Cruze coming toward her.

The victim alleged 20-year-old Robert Webb fired multiple shots at her vehicle.

Police identified 20-year-old Nacorria Noble as the woman in the vehicle with Webb.

The victim escaped with no injuries.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning officers located both Webb and Noble at a residence in the 4100 block of Fox Trail.

A gun was found inside the suspected vehicle.

Both Webb and Noble were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

