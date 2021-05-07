Two suspects in custody for Temple aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas – A 17-year-old man and another juvenile suspect are in custody for an Aggravated Robbery which occurred on May 4.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of S 17th Street. While on scene, officers discovered a 17-year-old victim arrived at Baylor Scott & White ER with a head wound and other injuries.

The victim said he was approached by several masked individuals while parked on the roadway. The victim attempted to leave the scene, when shots were fired at the victim. The victim crashed his vehicle into a light pole before running on foot to a home in the 1800 block of S 11th Street. Officers found the vehicle between 19th and 15th Street on Avenue P with heavy damage, bullet holes, blood on a deployed air bag, and on the driver’s seat.

After an investigation, it was discovered Reginald Brown, along with a 17-year-old man and two other suspects, left Brown’s residence in the 1700 block of S. 15th Street shortly before gunshots were reported in the area.

A search warrant was executed at Brown’s residence where evidence was collected, linking Brown to the shooting. Brown was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. The juvenile suspect was transported to Juvenile detention.

This case is still active and under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department