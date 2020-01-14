Two Temple Police Officers nominated for Life-Saving Award

Temple, Texas- Two Temple Police Officers are being nominated for the Temple Police Department’s Life-Saving Award.

Officer Emily LaBruzzo and Officer Bryan Pedigo acted courageously and saved the life of a teenage who was experiencing an emotional crisis.

At about 9 p.m. on January 12th, officers responded to a report of a person standing over the railing on the East Avenue H Bridge.

Officers arrived quickly and made contact with 15-year-old girl. Officer LaBruzzo began speaking with the young woman in an attempt to get her down from the ledge.

While Officer LaBruzzo kept her attention, Officer Pedigo was able to grab the teenager around the waist and pull her back over the rail to safety.

“These two officers did an excellent job working together to resolve this situation and save this young woman’s life,” Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said. “We are proud to have such dedicated, quick-thinking officers serving our community.”