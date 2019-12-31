Two things to remember for a safe New Year’s Eve in Waco

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is encouraging everyone to have a safe New Year’s Celebration, and here are two things to remember.

• If you need a safe ride home, you can call 750-1620. Waco Transit will take you to and from your celebration for free, if it’s inside city limits. Tow King will also tow your car home for free.

• It is a violation of Waco city ordinances to possess, use, manufacture, sell, give away, transport or discharge fireworks within city limits or within 5,000 feet of city limits without a permit from the Fire Marshal. The ordinance also prohibits the possession of fireworks by a minor. The only fireworks allowed in the city limits without a permit are “snakes,” smoke bombs, “snap and pops,” sparklers and champagne poppers. Fireworks sold by retail stores in Waco, such as Walmart and Target, are allowed. Fireworks purchased at stands outside the city limits (except for the items listed above) are illegal to use, own or possess.

