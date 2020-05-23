Two Waco attorneys face Solicitation of Capital Murder charges

The Texas Rangers arrested two people late Friday night on charges of Criminal Solocitation of Capital Murder, which is a 1st Degree Felony.

Seth Sutton
Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin

Seth Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin are in the McLennan County Jail, each being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Judge Matt Johnson of the 54th Judicial District of Texas signed their arrest warrants.

Both Sutton and Beaudin are registered as lawyers with the State Bar of Texas.

Waco Police sent out a brief statement about the arrests, saying officers worked with the Texas Department of Public safety to arrest the 45-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

