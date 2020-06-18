Two Waco daycare employees test positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Two employees of a Waco daycare have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Francis on the Brazos daycare has been closed until further notice, and is being sanitized.

The daycare has notified all the parents, and is strongly following the CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.

The daycare said on social media Thursday evening to “please join us in prayer for the Franciscan sisters.”

They also said the church is safe for worship, as they keep following all the protocols in place since day one.

Source: St. Francis on the Brazos