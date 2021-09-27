Two wanted in Corpus Christi murder case arrested in Bell County

Two people wanted in connection with a murder in Corpus Christi have been arrested, and are now in the Bell County Jail.

Bell County deputies booked 29-year-old Terry Davis Stafford into the jail on the murder charge, and Troy Police booked 22-year-old Mercedes Martinez into the jail on multiple charges – including failure to report a felony resulting in serious bodily injury or death and hindering apprehension of a known felon. She was also held on other charges related to other cases – including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, and abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.

The apprehension of the pair was made possible by work of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Troy Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The pair will be extradited to Nueces County at a later time. They had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Corpus Christi last Monday.

At 4:44 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, Corpus Christi officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ayers for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.