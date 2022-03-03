Two McLennan County women remain in the McLennan County Jail on arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed a car – which authorities determined was intentionally set.

Tequila Black Roberson and Crystal Dione Gill were charged in connection with the incident, which occurred in June 2021 in the 5700 block of South Rock Creek Loop.

Tequila Roberson.

Arson was suspected after deputies spoke with the reporting party and witnesses.

An arrest affidavit stated that investigators were contacted by Roberson, who provided a video of Gill confessing to setting the vehicle on fire by pouring gasoline on it, then using a lighter to ignite a piece of paper, then throwing the burning paper on the gasoline.

Crystal Gill.

The affidavit stated a search warrant was obtained for cell phone records, which indicated both Gill and Roberson were present when the vehicle was set on fire.

Roberson alter gave a statement saying she drove Gill to the location on Rock Creek Loop, but thought Gill was going to set the grass on fire at this location.

Because of the intention of going to this location to set a fire, a warrant was issued for both women.

Jail records indicate both women were also named in other charges connected with other separate incidents.