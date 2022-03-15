WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department investigating a double murder, and has taken one person into custody.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 Block of Wooded Acres Drive. When they arrived on scene, there were two women with fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started medical aid, but the womens’ wounds were too severe and they were pronounced dead on scene. The suspect – identified as Adam James Gorski – was on scene when officers arrived, and he was taken to the McLennan County Jail. He is charged with two counts of Capital Murder, with a bond set at $1 million.

These are now Waco’s seventh and eighth murders of 2022. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department