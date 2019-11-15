Two women plea guilty in case connected to deadly Gatesville crash

A Gatesville mother and daughter have pleaded guilty to charges of providing alcohol to minors. The case is connected to the crash that killed two Gatesville 16-year-olds on April 27th, 2019.

A judge sentenced 47-year-old Brittany Hallman and 25-year-old Morgan Hallman to two-years probation on Thursday.

Kyle Tennison and Ethan Sandell died when the truck they were in went off the road and slammed into a tree. The crash happened on Cedar Ridge Road near Gatesville.

Kyle Tennison

Along with the probation, Brittany Hallman must also spend select days in jail. Those days include the boys’ birthdays, the next two anniversaries of their deaths, and several holidays. That includes Thanksgiving later this month.

The Coryell County District Attorney’s office tells FOX44 News that the families of the teens were involved in the plea discussions and also gave victim impact statements Thursday.

After the accident, Sandell’s family said they hoped this would show other students the consequences of unsafe driving.

“The plan is to kind of use that truck as a symbol of what can happen and how quickly things can happen,” Shay Choate, uncle of Ethan Sandell says.

Ethan Sandell

Prosecutors say the Hallmans gave the high school sophomores and other teens alcohol during a party at their home.