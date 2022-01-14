KILLEEN, Texas – Two people were wounded as shots were fired from one vehicle to another in Killeen Thursday night.

Traffic was blocked in the area of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue as a helicopter was brought in to air-lift the victims to the hospital.

Killeen Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart said officers were sent to that area at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in response to a call about the shooting and found a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

After their flight to the hospital, the woman was later listed as being stable while the man was listed as critical.

Their identities were not released.

Assistant Chief Gearhart said the preliminary investigation indicated the two victims were traveling in a vehicle northbound in the 700 block of S. Fort Hood St. when a black sedan pulled next to the victims and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle turned east on Hallmark Ave. and the victims continued north.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous.