Two young men arrested in aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas – Two young men are suspects in an aggravated robbery in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Stephen Street on February 23 in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The initial investigation revealed two men entered the home through an open bedroom window. There were three people in the house at the time – a 72-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old man.

When confronted, one of the suspects struck the 72-year-old man in the head with a handgun. The suspects held the three residents at gunpoint as they stole electronics and money. They also stole the owner’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, through their investigation, were able to identify the suspects involved. The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s office, and a complaint was issued on both suspects charging Aggravated Robbery.

On March 3, warrants for the two suspects were issued. The suspects are identified as 17-year-old Jason Lomas, Jr., of Killeen, and 17-year-old Jordan Xavier Bennett, of Killeen.

On March 4, Lomas, Jr. was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of Aggravated Robbery. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and his bond was set at $100,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

On March 5, 2020, Bennett was found in Marble Falls, Texas by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after he fled the area. He was arrested and is currently in the Burnett County Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department