TX Attorney General threatens to sue schools with mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office went to Facebook to threaten school districts that have ignored Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

Waco ISD announced a mask mandate last month, because there were more than 100 cases in the schools less than a week into the new year.

According to the school district’s COVID 19 Dashboard, there have been 285 cases since Aug. 30th.

The AG’s post states three school districts have already rescinded their mask mandates in the face of coming legal action: Trenton, Calvert, and Los Fresnos.

The attorney general’s office says districts with mask mandates should know that lawsuits are coming against them this week. If they don’t rescind them, Paxton says he will see them in court.