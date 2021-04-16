TxDOT shares severe weather driving tips after fatal crash

KILLEEN, Texas – The deadly crash involving 18-year-old Julianna Allen is serving as a sobering reminder for how dangerous road conditions can get in severe weather.

“Well when it comes to heavy rain, our main message is, ‘Turn around, don’t drown,'” says Waco TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith said. “If you see water over the roadway, don’t risk it. Don’t drive around barricades where water covers the roadway. It’s illegal, and it can cost someone – including you – your life.”

While the next few days in Central Texas look to be dry ones, the nasty weather could be coming back soon.

“It is severe weather season,” says FOX44 Meteorologist Emily Kaye. “We didn’t see a lot of rain in March, but through April and May we are expecting to see a little bit more rain. Especially as more storms start to move through. So the roads will be wet over the next two months.”

In Friday’s crash, Killeen PD also says Allen may have been distracted by her phone when the car crashed.

TxDOT recommends never using anything to distract you from the road, even in the best of conditions.

“Distracted driving, whether it’s perfect conditions on the roadway or storms, should never be done,” Smith said. “You want to eliminate all your distractions, and distractions are anything that takes away your focus 100 percent off the roadway.”

In any situation, not just this most recent example, they say what you think you can multitask with while driving is still dangerous.

“Whether you’re using hands-free or talk to text, or if you’re just talking on the phone, that is considered distracted driving,” Smith said. “It will impede your focus on the roadway.”