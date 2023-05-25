Austin, Tx (FOX44) – During their Thursday public meeting, members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously voted to authorize Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s executive director to take all necessary steps to purchase approximately 5,000 acres in Freestone County including Fairfield Lake State Park.

A statement issued by the Commission said the potential purchase of Fairfield Lake State Park and its adjacent acreage is made possible thanks to lawmakers from both the House of Representatives and the Senate who have shown their support for land acquisition and made it one of their top priorities. This action reinforces the continued commitment and support of state leadership, TPW Commission and TPWD to saving the park while adding new park land for all Texans now and in the future.

The Commission also discussed scheduling a special commission meeting in the first week of June to explore additional legal options to save Fairfield Lake State Park.

TPWD acquired Fairfield Lake State Park by lease in 1971 from Texas Utilities, now Vistra Energy. The park opened to the public in 1976. Named after 2,400-acre Fairfield Lake, it sees an average 80,000 visitors a year and is known for activities such as horseback riding, family reunions, paddling, fishing, camping and hiking.

TPWD is grateful to the more than 5,700 visitors who supported the park since the gates were reopened in March and looks forward to having the chance to welcome more Texans in the future.