TxDOT announces updates to upcoming Belton road closures

WACO/BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced changes to some construction projects in the Belton area.

Starting Wednesday night, crews will close two outside northbound mainlanes of Interstate 35 – from SL-121 to Central Avenue. The on-ramps to SL-121, Holland Road, and the Interstate 14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.

Additionally, Interstate 14 eastbound approaching Interstate 35 will be closed, where traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street.

The Interstate 35 Central Avenue exit will also be closed. Traffic can use the 6th Avenue exit (294B). These closures will be active starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

On August 8, crews will close the two inside southbound mainlanes of Interstate 35, between Central Avenue and SL-121, for bridge joint work. This work will be active starting at 10:00 p.m., and conclude the following morning at 6:00 a.m.

Closures and work are dependent on the weather.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation – Waco District