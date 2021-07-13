TXDOT Closing I-35 Lanes for Roadwork

Bell County,TX- TXDOT is closing parts of I-35 over the next week for repairs.

Starting July 13, through Thursday night, July 15, crews will close two outside southbound mainlanes

of I-35 between Central Avenue and SL 121. Additionally, exit ramps to SH 317, I-14, and SL 121 will not be available.

Traffic can use the Central Avenue exit. The on-ramps to 6th Avenue and Central Avenue will also be closed. This work will run from 7 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The same closure configuration will occur Wednesday night and Thursday night, with lanes reopening the following days at 6 a.m.