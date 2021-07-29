TXDOT Closing I-35 Lanes in Belton

Belton, TX- TXDOT is shutting down portions of I-35 in Belton for construction.

Beginning tonight, crews will close all northbound mainlanes of I-35 from SL 121 to Central Avenue. Traffic will be directed to exit SH 317 (293A). This closure will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and be active through tomorrow morning.

Additionally, the on-ramps to SL 121, Holland Road, and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. I-14 eastbound will also be closed approaching I-35. Traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp will be closed, as well.