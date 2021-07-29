TXDOT Closing I-35 Lanes in Belton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

Belton, TX- TXDOT is shutting down portions of I-35 in Belton for construction.

Beginning tonight, crews will close all northbound mainlanes of I-35 from SL 121 to Central Avenue. Traffic will be directed to exit SH 317 (293A). This closure will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and be active through tomorrow morning.

Additionally, the on-ramps to SL 121, Holland Road, and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. I-14 eastbound will also be closed approaching I-35. Traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp will be closed, as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected