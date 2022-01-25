WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will begin the first phase of the Mall-to-Mall project on Monday, January 31.

The first phase of work is on the east end of the project’s corridor. This phase will require a six-month closure of the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) U-turns at Beverly Drive. To safely close the UPRR U-turns at Beverly Drive, crews will conduct various lane and ramp closures nightly from January 31 through the morning of February 5. Crews will install barrier and place temporary striping in the area. All closures will be conducted between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. on these dates.

The following areas will be closed during the nightly work:

• UPRR U-turns at Beverly Drive

• SH-6 westbound frontage road, from the Bagby Avenue to the UPRR U-turn

• SH-6 westbound frontage road, from the UPRR U-turn to Industrial Drive

• Westbound off-ramp to Beverly Avenue

• Westbound on-ramp before Beverly Avenue

• Westbound off-ramp to Imperial Drive

• SH-6 eastbound frontage road from the UPRR U-turn to Exchange Parkway

• Eastbound off-ramp to Bagby Avenue

Each morning, the eastbound frontage road, westbound frontage road, and all ramps will reopen.

TxDOT’s Mall-to-Mall project, which spans from Highway 84 to Bagby Avenue, will improve safety and mobility for travelers in the area. The project will add continuous frontage roads, add U-turn bridges, reconfigure entrance and exit ramps, and reconstruct existing bridges.

The 3.5-mile project, undertaken by Webber, LLC, will cost approximately $55 million – and is scheduled to finish in early 2024, weather permitting.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation