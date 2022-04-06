WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is working to reconstruct the Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes and overpasses through Waco.

Crews plan to open the permanent northbound entrance ramp near University Parks Drive and close the temporary northbound entrance ramp near Forrest Street. To prepare for these activities, crews plan to close the temporary northbound entrance ramp near Forrest Street beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews expect the permanent northbound entrance ramp near University Parks Drive to be opened by 6:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35 through Waco.