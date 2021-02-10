TxDOT prepares for winter weather in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Central Texas.

“If you can avoid unnecessary travel,” says Jake Smith, the Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer for the Waco District.

This means we could see hazardous road conditions over the next few days.

“Our TxDOT crews are mobilized, and they are pretreating bridges, overpasses, and problem areas district-wide,” says Smith.

Freezing rain is likely, which can cause a layer of ice to form on the roads, particularly on bridges or overpasses.

“Overpasses and bridges are elevated, so they tend to freeze first. So that is why they are being pretreated,” says Smith.

Freezing wind will hit the structures above and below, which means they are losing heat from both sides while the road is only losing heat from its surface. This causes bridges and overpasses to freeze faster then roadways.

“They are treating these structures with a brine solution. The brine solution helps prevent the ice and snow from adhering as precipitation falls to the road’s surface,” says Smith.

Even with the additional treatment to the road, you should avoid any unnecessary travel. If you can’t avoid hitting the road, slow down.

“If you’re driving and you see posted speed limits, those speed limits are for ideal conditions. And with the winter weather, we are anticipating they are probably not going to be ideal driving conditions. So drive to the conditions at hand and give yourself more time to get to your destination,” says Smith.

With the added risk of more winter weather over the weekend, TxDOT will extend these operations into next week.

“If you see TXDOT or any vehicles treating roadways, give them some space and stay back at least 200 feet,” says Smith.