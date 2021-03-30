TxDOT preparing to shift I-35 southbound mainlane traffic from BUS 77 to N Loop 340

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to shift Interstate 35 southbound mainlane traffic to the newly-reconstructed mainlanes from BUS 77 to N Loop 340 overnight on March 31st.

To prepare the roadway, several closures are planned ahead of time.

Crews have closed the southbound exit ramp for US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A) nightly from

7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until March 31st. Additionally, the right southbound mainlane, from BUS 77 to Forrest Street and various entrance ramps between N Loop 340 and BUS 77, will be closed overnight until 6:00 a.m.

Crews plan to close alternating northbound mainlanes from N Loop 340 to Craven Avenue Tuesday night to move barriers ahead of the traffic shift overnight, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Signage will be in place to help inform and direct drivers, and travelers are encouraged to use Loop 340 to avoid construction zones.

In the coming weeks, TxDOT will shift the remaining Interstate 35 northbound mainlane traffic from BUS 77 to N Loop 340 onto the new pavement and continue reconstructing the northbound mainlanes by removing Interstate 35 overpasses from BUS 77 to N Loop 340. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress.

You can plan ahead and visit www.waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35 through Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation