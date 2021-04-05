TXDOT shows support for the Bears with highway signs

TXDOT is showing drivers on area highways their support for the Baylor Bears Men’s basketball team a they face off against the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs for the NCAA Championship.

To support driver safety and the Baylor Bears in their pursuit to win it all, TxDOT is displaying new messages on its DMS (Dynamic Message Signs) throughout the district to cheer on the Baylor Bears.

Messages include: “DON’T ZAG OR ZIG, BEAR DOWN” and “DRIVE SAFELY DOWN THE LANE, SIC EM BEARS”.

TXDOT says, ” Good luck to the players, coaches, staff and to the Baylor faithful all over the state. Sic ‘em Bears!