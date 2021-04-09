TxDOT to open reconstructed mainlanes from BUS 77 to N Loop 340, travel delays expected

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to shift all Interstate 35 northbound mainlane traffic to the newly-reconstructed lanes from BUS 77 to N Loop 340.

Work is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10 and be complete by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12. Significant travel delays through Waco are expected throughout the weekend, and drivers are strongly encouraged to use Loop 340 to avoid construction zones. Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35.

To prepare for the shift, TxDOT will close the northbound BUS 77 exit ramp at Exit 337 on Friday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m. Additional closures will be implemented at various times throughout the weekend to perform the shift. Closures include the northbound frontage road intersection at MLK Boulevard, all northbound entrance and exit ramps from MLK Boulevard to Meyers Lane, and one northbound Interstate 35 mainlane from BUS 77 to N Loop 340. All traffic is expected to be shifted with ramps open by 10:00 a.m. this Monday.

As early as Tuesday, April 13, crews will begin removing the northbound Interstate 35 overpass at Behrens Circle. The removal will take up to five days, and all east and westbound lanes of Behrens Circle under Interstate 35 will be closed for the duration of the work.

Following this work, TxDOT will continue reconstructing the northbound mainlanes by removing Interstate 35 overpasses at US 84 and BUS 77. More details will be shared as work progresses.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation