TxDOT to remove northbound Interstate 35 Overpass at BUS 77

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has removed five northbound

Interstate 35 overpasses since the beginning of March. TxDOT plans to begin the first of two phases to remove the northbound Interstate 35 overpass at BUS 77.

Crews have closed all east and westbound lanes of BUS 77 under the interstate to remove the concrete structure from the overpass. Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road, where they can turn around at Forrest Street. Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road, where they can turn around at US-84/Waco Drive.

TxDOT anticipates westbound BUS 77 to reopen Friday morning, while eastbound BUS 77 is expected to remain closed and reopen to traffic on Wednesday, May 26 – once the concrete removal is complete.

The second phase includes the removal of the steel support structure, and additional lane closures will be needed. More information will be shared as this work is scheduled.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. You can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35 through Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation