WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is beginning to install a low-profile barrier at the Beverly Drive u-turn and the u-turn near Imperial Drive.

Beginning this Monday night at 7:00 p.m., crews will begin installing barriers at the Beverly Drive u-turns, near the railroad. This work will require intermittent closures controlled by flaggers as crews install the needed barrier.

Once barriers are set at Beverly Drive, crews will move to the Imperial u-turns on Tuesday night and perform the same operation. The barrier installation will protect workers as they begin working on the new overpass bridges over the railroads.

TxDOT will begin the Mall-to-Mall project in late January, which will improve safety and mobility along Highway 6 – from Highway 84 to Bagby Avenue.

TxDOT is encouraging all travelers to be safe and to drive smart in work zones.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation