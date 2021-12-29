WACO, Texas – Beginning Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will begin ice prevention operations.

With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating structures. Elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses experience freezing temperatures first.

Crews will specifically be pretreating the structures of highly traveled highways such as I-35, I-14, SH-6, and US-84. The pretreatment is a brine solution which lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming.

TxDOT’s Waco District maintenance personnel will continue monitoring the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant. TxDOT is encouraging travelers to give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

As wintry weather approaches, travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

If you need to travel:

o Buckle up

o Drive to conditions

o Increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

o Be extra cautious on bridge, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas

o Do not use cruise control or lane assist

To get updates on weather conditions, you can call 1-800-452-9292 or go to DriveTexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation