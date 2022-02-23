WACO, Texas – The Waco District of the Texas Department of Transportation has started 24-hour winter weather operations.

With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews are mobilized in their winter weather response.

On Wednesday, crews will retreat structures and problem areas, pretreat additional roadways, and begin performing deicing operations as needed through Thursday.

On Tuesday, TxDOT’s Waco District started proactively pretreating structures and problem areas in the eight counties the district serves.

TxDOT’s Waco District maintenance personnel will continue monitoring the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant. TxDOT encourages travelers to give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

To get updates on weather conditions, you can call 1-800-452-9292, or go to DriveTexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation