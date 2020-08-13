TXU Energy, Caritas of Waco help Central Texas ‘Beat the Heat’

WACO, Texas – As temperatures keep climbing, Caritas of Waco and TXU Energy have partnered up to help Central Texans beat the heat this summer.

They distributed 100 fans on Thursday morning, which were paired together with grocery carts filled with food. TXU Energy donated $10,000 to provide fans for Waco-area households in need.

The Beat the Heat program promotes safety awareness and energy conservation – helping Texans keep cool and to stay safe during the hottest months of the year.

“Especially those that are elderly, and those that have young children. Some of them, it can be life-threatening if they don’t have proper cooling in their homes. And in talking to some of our clients, some of them either have inadequate cooling, some of them have no cooling at all, and this fan is going to be the only thing that’s going to help them survive through the summer,” said Ann Owen, Co-Executive Director of Caritas of Waco.

Caritas is always looking for donations and volunteers. If you missed out on Thursday’s event, they say they will announce another event on their Facebook page soon.