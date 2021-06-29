TXU Energy, Caritas of Waco partner for distribution of fans and food

WACO, Texas — With summer heat putting additional strain on the most vulnerable Texans, TXU Energy is teaming up with Caritas of Waco to provide relief.

On Thursday, July 1, staff and volunteers will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with canned goods, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The fan donation comes as part of TXU Energy’s signature Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. This program has reached thousands of Texans, and has encouraged them to keep cool and stay safe.

This year, TXU Energy is donating $5,000 to provide 250 fans for Waco-area households in need.

Caritas will manage the fan distribution as part of its regular drive-thru pantry service from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. No registration is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, with their trunks emptied before pulling into line. Staff members and volunteers will place the food order and fan in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.

Caritas of Waco, is located at 300 South 15th Street in Waco.

Sources: TXU Energy, Caritas of Waco