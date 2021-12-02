TXU Energy partnering with Caritas of Waco for community holiday meals

WACO, Texas – In the spirit of the season, TXU Energy is teaming up with Caritas of Waco to ensure Central Texas families have a special holiday meal.

TXU Energy is donating $7,500 to purchase 500 turkeys. The turkeys will be distributed beginning Monday, December 6, with no pre-registration required.

The turkeys will be given as part of each client’s full food order, with one per family. 100 families will be served each day, until all turkeys have been distributed.

Caritas’ hours of service are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Curbside will not be available on Monday, December 6.

TXU Energy’s donation is the latest in the company’s long history of assistance in Central Texas. TXU Energy Aid is administered by Caritas of Waco, and uses donations from TXU Energy, its customers and employees, and other Texans to help around 20,000 families each year. This amounts to more than $120 million in bill-payment assistance over the last 35 years.

Caritas of Waco is located at 300 South 15th Street in Waco.

Source: Caritas of Waco