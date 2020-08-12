TXU Energy partners with Caritas Waco for distribution of food and fans

WACO, Texas – As the summer heat puts additional strain on families feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19, TXU Energy is teaming up with Caritas of Waco to provide relief.

Volunteers will distribute fans, along with canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables this Thursday. The event will take place at 300 South 15th Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The fan donation is part of TXU Energy’s signature Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. Since it began more than 20 years ago, the program has reached thousands of Texans, encouraging them to keep cool and stay safe.

This year, TXU Energy is donating $10,000 to provide fans for Waco-area households in need.

Caritas will manage the fan distribution as part of its regular drive-thru food service. This will be a contactless event, and Caritas staff and volunteers will wear PPE and practice social distancing.

Participants must stay inside their cars, and their trunks should be emptied before pulling into line. A staff member will place the package in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.

The first 100 families are guaranteed a fan – additional fans will be distributed at future drive-thru food service events. No registration is required.

