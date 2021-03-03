Tyson Foods donates 17,000 pounds of protein to Guess Family Barbecue

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas / WACO, Texas – Tyson Foods is providing 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Guess Family Barbecue in Waco to support the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to provide community meals to those working to restore power to the area.

The Guess Family Barbecue restaurant will use this product donation to continue to distribute food to the community.

In the wake of the recent winter storm which impacted Texas, Guess Family Barbecue swooped into action providing meals to the Oncor line workers working tirelessly to restore power in affected areas. The restaurant provided over 700 meals over the course of three days.





Tyson Foods teamed up with The Drew Barrymore Show to provide the surprise protein donation to Gene Vinnykov and Reed Guess, owners of the restaurant who were featured on a recent episode.

“We cannot wait to continue to give back to our wonderful community thanks to the support of Tyson” said Gene Vinnykov, co-owner of Guess Family Barbecue. “This is the biggest delivery we’ve ever received, and we are thrilled to continue giving back to the community during this time of need.”

Tyson Foods, in coordination with local authorities and disaster relief partners, have been working to provide support and donations to Texas communities in need of necessities. Tyson Foods has donated more than one million meals, bottled water and other supplies which were distributed in Amarillo, Carthage, Center, Dallas, Haltom City, Houston, North Richland Hills, Seguin, Sherman and Vernon, Texas.

“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt, and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for our team members and Tyson communities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

Source: Tyson Foods