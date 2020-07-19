U.S. Army clears Gregory Morales’ record after LULAC meeting

FORT HOOD, Texas- The nation’s oldest and largest Latino Civil Rights Organization won a major victory for the family of Gregory Morales.

Army Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales will have his record cleared of desertion and his family may now lay him to rest with full military honors, originally Morales only received a change in status.

Previous story below:

A change in the status of PV2 Gregory Morales at his time of death has been dropped from rolls to active duty.

The change in status entitles him to burial with full military honors.

Officials say his status was administratively changed based on trustworthy investigative updates into his disappearance in coordination with investigators.

Morales disappeared in August of 2019, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents discovered his remains in Killeen, Texas on June 19, 2020.

This incident remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.

