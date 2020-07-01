U.S. Army Forces Command Inspector General Inspecting Fort Hood SHARP Program

FORT HOOD/FORT BRAGG – At the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, U.S. Army Forces Command sent an Inspector General team over earlier this week to conduct an inspection of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program.

The seven-member inspection team will be here until Friday, and will be focusing on three objectives:

(1) Examining the SHARP program’s implementation at Fort Hood

(2) Assessing whether the command climate is supportive of Soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault

(3) Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.

The inspection team will brief Fort Hood and Army Forces Command leaders when the inspection is finished.

Forces Command is the Army major command within the United States including III Corps based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. FORSCOM trains and prepares a combat ready and globally-responsive Total Force to build and sustain readiness to meet Combatant Command global requirements.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center