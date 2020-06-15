U.S. Army increases the reward for information on missing Ft. Hood soldier

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation command is offering up to $25,000 for information that helps the search for a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared almost a year ago.

PV2 Gregory Morales was seen driving his 2018 Kia Rio in Killeen on August 19th, 2019. Police have found the car, but there was no sign of Morales.

Morales, who also goes by the last name Wedel, grew up in Oklahoma and Ft. Hood was his first duty station.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen

Investigators say they have no evidence that the disappearance of Morales is connected in any way to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who vanished from Ft. Hood in April.

The reward for information leading to Guillen’s discovery has also been increased to $25,000.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information here.