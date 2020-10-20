U.S. Army informs Guillén Family on line of duty investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas – The U.S. Army briefed the family of Vanessa Guillén on the results of the line of duty investigation into her death.

This investigation concluded that Vanessa’s death was “in the line of duty.” The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths.

This determination establishes that the Guillén family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa’s service. These benefits usually include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and final pay and allowances.

The III Corps leadership remains in contact with the Guillén family to keep them informed of the additional actions being taken at Fort Hood, and what policies are being revised to ensure Army culture continues to put people first and honors Vanessa’s life.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center