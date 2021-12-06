U.S. Department of Energy awards Texas A&M University $2.8 million for new natural gas technologies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas / Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $2,824,814 in funding for Texas A&M University to develop technologies that will help reduce methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries.

The DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year (REMEDY) program was unveiled earlier this year for universities and private companies focused on reducing U.S. methane emissions.

Texas A&M University is one of five universities strategically selected to develop solutions to help move the United States toward cleaner natural gas engines. They will use plasma and advanced engine controls to reduce methane slip. The technology is targeting the large two-stroke engines used by gas pipeline companies.

“Central Texans deserve and need clean, abundant, sustainable, and safe domestically-supplied sources of energy. Natural gas is one of the cleanest and most efficient sources of energy,” says Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17).“This research will continue to refine the process of developing natural gas, and help ensure we have cleaner power that can exceed demand. Texas A&M University contains some of the brightest minds and dedicated students of our next generation. I am confident that they will provide great assistance to pushing our country toward a robust, energy-independent future.”

“This multidisciplinary effort seeks to develop technology that keeps important natural gas assets functioning in environmentally and economically effective ways. I’m honored to lead such a talented and diverse group of thought — and business — leaders that contribute to the State of Texas and Texas A&M’s leading positions in the energy industry,” says principal investigator Dr. Timothy Jacobs, who is head of the Department of Multidisciplinary Engineering at Texas A&M University.

Source: Office of Congressman Pete Sessions