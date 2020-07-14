U.S. Marshals arrest Waco murder suspect

WACO, Texas- Marshals have arrested Courtney Washington in connection with a murder on Sanger Avenue.

Waco PD officers were sent to 2601 Sanger Ave in reference to a man down call shortly before 5:30 a.m. July 13th.

The victim, 50 year old Larry Bryant, was found with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment where he was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives learned that the deadly encounter stemmed from an altercation inside of an apartment at 2601 Sanger Ave.

They were also able to identify a suspect in this case and were able to secure an arrest warrant for that suspect.

Courtney Washington of Waco was arrested July 13th after the warrant was passed over to the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force near N 25th and W Waco Dr.

Washington was charged with Murder in this case.