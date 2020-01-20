U.S. Navy To Name Aircraft Carrier In Honor of Hero, Doris Miller

WACO, Texas. On Monday, Jan 20th, a mostly forgotten hero of the Pearl Harbor attacks will receive a lasting reward for his heroism.

The U.S. Navy is set to name an aircraft carrier after Veteran, Doris Miller.

This is the 2nd ship to be named in his honor and the 1st carrier to be named after an African-American.

“Its an honor to even be here[in Pearl Harbor], to even have something like that going on,” says Niece Flosetta Miller in a phone conversation.

Miller, a Waco native was a Navy Mess attendant on the USS West Virginia.

In 1941, the Pearl Harbor attacks, Miller sprung into action as he manned the ship’s guns to fight off planes and he also helped injured sailors. Two years later, he died tragically at the age of 24, when his ship sank.

“To me he’s famous because of his courage, his strength and what he did,” Flosetta adds.

In a statement, U.S Acting Secretary of Defense, Thomas B. Modly said:

” Doris Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation and his story deserves to be remembered”

It still unknown exactly what time the ceremony will take place on Monday.