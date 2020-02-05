U.S. Senate votes to acquit Pres. Donald J. Trump on both Articles of Impeachment

The U.S. Senate acquitted Pres. Donald J. Trump of the two Articles of Impeachment brought by the U.S. House of Representatives just minutes ago.

On Article 1, concerning Abuse of Power, the vote was 48 Guilty, 52 Not Guilty.

On Article 2, concerning Obstruction of Congress, the vote was 47 Guilty, 53 Not Guilty.

To remove Pres. Trump, 67 U.S. Senators needed to vote Guilty.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas both voted Not Guilty.

This was a transparent, impartial, and fair trial where Senators heard video testimony from 13 different witnesses, over 190 videos, and more than 28,000 pages of documents and evidence. Now it’s time to get back to work for Texans. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 5, 2020

VERDICT: Not Guilty.



After more than 4 months, @SpeakerPelosi & @RepAdamSchiff's partisan #impeachment is OVER.



Today on behalf of 28 million Texans & all Americans, I voted to defend the Constitution, reject Democrats’ sham #ArticlesOfImpeachment, and acquit @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/npHCDLORVd — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 5, 2020

The lone Republican to vote Guilty on Abuse of Power was Utah Senator Mitt Romney. He has clashed with Pres. Trump several times in the past. Sen. Romney says he believes Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate political foe Joe Biden.

No Democrats voted Not Guilty. The two Independents, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, voted Guilty.

Rep. Bill Flores released this statement just minutes after the final vote: