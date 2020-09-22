LIVE NOW /
U.S. Small Business Administration visits RAM Aircraft, roundtable discussion follows

Local News
WACO, Texas – The U.S. Small Business Administration visited a Waco business Tuesday morning which received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

RAM Aircraft was approved for a $940,000 loan from Community Bank and Trust-Waco, allowing for 85 workers to keep their jobs.

After touring the facilities, SBA leaders held a roundtable discussion with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Among those in attendance were:

• Bradley Ford, Waco City Manager

• Matt Meadors, President, Greater Waco Chamber

• Alfred Solano, President, Cen Tex Hispanic Chamber

• Rachel E. Pate, Vice President, Cen Tex African American Chamber

A total of 271 Waco small businesses were approved for PPP loans between $150,000 to $10 million to save 16,514 jobs in the city.

