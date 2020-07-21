UIL announces new guidelines

WACO, Texas- The UIL has announced their new guidelines.

These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state.

Conferences 1A-4A will start like normal, and 5A-6A will start on September 7th.

The plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons.

The COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year can be found at this link. This includes guidance around face coverings, general operations and protocol for individuals confirmed or exposed to COVID-19.

With the understanding that not all schools will be able to start at the same time, this plan allows for schools to make playing decisions at the local level.

UIL says they will work directly with schools that have scheduling issues not addressed in this plan to allow them flexibility to complete as many contests as possible.

The modifications to the 2020-2021 calendar differ by activity and conference and can be found on the UIL website.