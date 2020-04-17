UIL Cancels All Remaining Spring Activities and State Championships

As expected, the university Interscholastic League (UIL) has canceled all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships.

This is a direct result of Gov. Greg Abbott ordering all public schools remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the current school year.

Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The guidelines for remote instruction remain in place.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

No word yet on how this will affect activities in the fall.

The UIL says further details will be released soon.

