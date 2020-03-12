UIL limits fan attendance to Boys State Basketball Tournament

As fears grow over the spread of COVID-19, UIL has decided to limit the number of people allowed to attend the games that start Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

No additional tickets will be sold for games played today or Friday. On Saturday, the teams playing for the championship will get 500 tickets each. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday.

San Saba High School is slated to play Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

UIL says it is working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are taken.

The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.