HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Texas DPS has released the names of the two men killed in an ultralight crash Thursday.

The aircraft went down along Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, near Rosewood Drive.

The pilot was 71-year-old David Wesley and the passenger was 54-year-old Stephen Cockrell. Both men are from Killeen.

Right now there is no word on what caused the crash.

FOX44’s Kendall Green has more information in the video above.