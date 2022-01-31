The University of Mary Hardin Baylor Football announced in a tweet Monday evening that Jackson Sennie had died.

A champion forever 💜



We love you, 20. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/QKkxRbGb0x — UMHB Football🏈 (@CruFootball) January 31, 2022

Jackson passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning.

“Jackson was the ultimate teammate. He never had a bad day. He always had a smile on his face. Even when he broke his elbow this year, he was always positive, always smiling. When you think of teammate, you think of Jackson Sennie. That’s just who he was.”

Sennie was a sophomore Defensive Back from San Antonio. He was an all-district and all-state football player at Smithson Valley High School.

In the last season, Sennie played in four games and recorded five tackles.

No other information has been released at this time. When more details become available, we will add them to this report.