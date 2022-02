BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) campus will be closed Thursday, February 3 due to inclement weather.

This includes both in-person and online classes. All offices will be closed, as well.

For updates, you can visit the university’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Source: University of Mary Hardin-Baylor